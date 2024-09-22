Citigroup Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of BK opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 387,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

