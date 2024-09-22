Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

