Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
