Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $106.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.92.
Several research firms have commented on CHK. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHK
Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
CHK opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.