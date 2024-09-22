Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

CNC stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Centene has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

