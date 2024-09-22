Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $38.29 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Capri by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

