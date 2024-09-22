Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 56,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,693,646.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,548 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

