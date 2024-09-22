Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AGIO opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

