Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE CP opened at C$116.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,690,094. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

