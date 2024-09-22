Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5091 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS GAA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 36,205 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

