Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

CABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 269,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.