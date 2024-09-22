C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after buying an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

