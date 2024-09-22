Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $78.50

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of POWI opened at $59.65 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.