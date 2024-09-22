Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $195.75

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

