Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 5.3 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
