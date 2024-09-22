Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

