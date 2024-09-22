BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2029 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

