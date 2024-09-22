BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2029 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
