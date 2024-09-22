Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$96.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.07. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

