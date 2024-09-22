BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $131.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $97.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

