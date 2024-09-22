Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LINC opened at $12.47 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $392.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

