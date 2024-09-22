Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

