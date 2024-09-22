Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

