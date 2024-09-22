Bank of America Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

