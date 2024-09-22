Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 19.42% 14.22% 1.11% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.35% 4.60% 3.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $10.40 billion 1.28 $1.99 billion $7.34 6.78 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.86 billion 0.98 $82.17 million $3.55 21.35

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

