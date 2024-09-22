Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.94) to GBX 550 ($7.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.20) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 524.80 ($6.93).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,391.30%.
In other news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($41,198.81). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,386.34). In the last three months, insiders bought 107,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,002,196. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
