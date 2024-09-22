AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,129.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2,746.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,020.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,010.75. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

