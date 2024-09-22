AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,129.44.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
AutoZone stock opened at $3,020.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,010.75. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
