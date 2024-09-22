AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

