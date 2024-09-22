Arthur A. Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RNA stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 45.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

