Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE APTV opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

