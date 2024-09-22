Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

