Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 1263044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

