ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,007 shares of company stock worth $2,911,790 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

