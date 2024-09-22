Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

