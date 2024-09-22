American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.22. American Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

