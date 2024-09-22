American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$15,000.00.
American Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.22. American Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Lithium
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.