American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

AHR opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.