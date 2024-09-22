Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $2.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Ambev stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,395 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 12.3% during the second quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 29.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,385,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 4,179,978 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

