Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $329.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.41.

Accenture stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

