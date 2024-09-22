AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $30,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

