A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $1,146,048.35 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

AMRK opened at $43.05 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

