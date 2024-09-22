89bio’s (ETNB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

89bio stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

