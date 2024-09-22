8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 80,122 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NET Power Stock Performance

NET Power stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPWR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

