4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.80.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,347 shares of company stock worth $785,566. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

