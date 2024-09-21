W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of WTI opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $305.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.47.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
