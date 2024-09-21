W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WTI opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $305.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274,156 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 160.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

