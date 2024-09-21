WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires $194,850.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,973 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

