Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

