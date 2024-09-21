WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. WildBrain has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19.
WildBrain Company Profile
