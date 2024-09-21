WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. WildBrain has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

