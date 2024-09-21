Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mick) McCormack acquired 10,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.00 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($40,540.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.
Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.
About Whitehaven Coal
Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.
