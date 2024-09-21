Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
HIO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.07.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
