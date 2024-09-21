Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.22 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 5,128,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,344,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Specifically, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,979,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,981,442,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

