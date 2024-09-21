Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

