Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

