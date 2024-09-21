Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

